Being the big tennis buff that George H.W. Bush was, he would be a regular at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center when he was leisurely spending his time in College Station.
“He came out to the courts a lot to watch us practice,” said Galveston’s Bobby Kleinecke, who from 1985-2011 was the Lady Aggies head tennis coach.
“You would know ahead of time that 41’s coming into town. They would call to find out what time we were practicing, and you’d know by the two, three black suburbans he was on campus, that was 41.”
Bush sometimes would even make his way through the Aggies’ tennis complex riding his personal Segway.
That caught Kleinecke’s attention when Texas A&M was playing host to Oklahoma State.
“(Bush) came out to watch us play, and he was there on his Segway with all his Secret Service men,” Kleinecke said, recalling his early dealings with the late president.
“After the match, I asked if he could come down to the courts, that the players wanted to meet him. I also told him I wanted to ride his Segway.”
Without any hesitation, Bush obliged to both requests.
A year later, No. 41 — as Bush was affectionately known — made a return trip to watch the women’s team practice.
“I told him I was mad at him because he didn’t bring his Segway,” Kleinecke said.
Bush responded that he could not ride it anymore, his wife, Barbara, quickly adding, “’Yeh, that thing is in the way.’”
The following day, the Lady Aggies were scheduled to play Oklahoma, when Kleinecke received a surprise phone call from Secret Service.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Kleinecke said laughing.
To his amazement, the incoming message was that “the presidential Segway is ready to be picked up,” Kleinecke said.
Sure enough, at Bush’s apartment located adjacent to his name-saked library, Kleinecke was given the Segway, and the Secret Service agents soon gave him an abbreviated lesson on how to properly maneuver it.
“President Bush had been fishing at his pond,” Kleinecke said. “He looked like Henry Fonda in ‘On Golden Pond,’ him in his fishing gear, the hat, the pole.
“My kids saw him give it to me. I’ve ridden it all over.”
But that was the kind of giving person George H.W. Bush was, Kleinecke said.
“Just his presence, he was so warm and genuine,” Kleinecke said. “He made you feel you were the only one that mattered.”
“He was also a jokester. But you could tell Barbara ran the house.”
Once when hitting with the players, Bush hit a ball behind his back, much to the delight of those who witnessed the shot, including Bush himself.
The Mrs., however, was not impressed.
“’I know, he came home and bragged about it,’” Barbara Bush told Kleinecke and his wife, Erin, during a dinner with the Bushes in 2004.
Also on hand were CBS sports analyst Jim Nance and then-Houston Texans quarterback David Carr.“We had won the Big 12 that year,” Kleinecke said looking back. “Turned out I was sitting next to Barbara and Erin was next to President Bush. I never thought we’d eat on presidential china.”
Kleinecke and the entire team also were invited for another dinner engagement, but the Lady Aggies were unable to attend since they were competing at Notre Dame.
“I didn’t tell the players until we were already on the trip,” Kleinecke said with a guilty grin. ”He had also invited Chris Evert.”
But there was no joking around when it came to Bush’s sincere passion for Texas A&M University.
“He loved A&M,” Kleinecke said. “You could tell he felt at home.”
“He brought things to A&M that wouldn’t have happened without that prestige.” But you never would have known he was a president.”
In fact, Kleinecke was not surprised at all that the Bush family purposely flew over Aggieland on his final leg to Houston, giving the A&M community one last chance to pay tribute to its beloved No. 41.
”Living in Houston, he knew about A&M,” Kleinecke said. “So when he was looking for a place for his library, the Corp values and family feel, he learned to love all that.
“A&M kind of fit his style,” Kleinecke said. “He was accepted from the very start. He was just a neat guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.