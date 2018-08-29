The memory still stings a little, though it happened long ago. It was the first time anyone had ever booed me and the first time I understood there might be obstacles and limits to what I could do.
I was 11 years old and called up to pitch my first Little League game. I had for several years played shortstop, center field, third base and catcher, now and then. I was a strong hitter and a fast runner. I was good and I was the only girl on the team, maybe in the entire league.
Everyone came around to watch when I took the mound.
I threw the first pitch. It was a strike.
I tried to look tough and not too pleased with myself. But a smile was creeping in until I heard the boos and heckles: “She’s just a girl.” “Don’t let a girl strike you out.” “Go home girl.” This was not typical bleacher chatter. There was anger and malice in the words, which came from bleachers occupied by parents of the opposing team. They were coming from mothers of boys at bat, making it all feel like a betrayal.
My legs shook. My cheeks burned and my heart thumped so loudly I could barely hear my father shout to pay the hecklers no mind, to remember what he’d taught me and keep my eyes locked on the catcher’s mitt.
He’d been coaching my brother’s team and had recruited me, a freckled-faced tomboy who tagged along at every practice, eager to get in the game.
I’d like to say I went on to pitch a great game, but all I remember is the struggle to keep from crying. The strong confidence I’d known all my life was replaced with a wobbly, unwelcome self-consciousness. This wouldn’t end like a triumphant turnaround scene in “The Bad News Bears” movies or be what I’d dreamed my pitching debut would be.
On the way home after the game, my father told me to shake it off.
“You, and you alone, will determine your limits in life, not the people in the bleachers,” he said. That didn’t quite ease the pain, but it stuck and has served me all my life.
This was the late 1970s. It had been years since I thought about that painful day on the mound. I believed myself to be a pioneer, of sorts, and that we lived in a much different age. I did until I read Sports Editor James LaCombe’s article about an inspiring group of third- and fourth-grade girls on the League City Sharks, a basketball team in a YMCA league consisting mostly of all-boys teams. The Sharks beat them all to claim a league title.
“Usually boys think they’re going to win, so we wanted to go out and prove them wrong,” Sharks team member Macey DeGroot said. “We knew we could do it.”
As the Sharks recorded win after win, fans of their opponents were in disbelief, LaCombe reported. They thought surely the girls were older than they claimed or were ringers from an AAU team, coach Travis Golden said. Golden and coach Chris Cole helped form the Sharks two years ago, wanting to give the girls a level of competition that would push them to be their best.
“There were some disgruntled parents,” Golden said. “We’d hear things like, ‘This is a fifth- and sixth-grade girls team; this can’t be a third- and fourth-grade girls team.’ One parent said about one of the girls, ‘I think she drove her own car here,’ because she was taller than some of the boys.”
Maybe those parents were more subtle than the hecklers at my pitching debut. But the sentiment is the same — there’s dishonor when a girl beats a boy at a game. Some things never change.
I’m proud of the Sharks and proud of the coaches and parents who supported the girls.
I wished I would have pitched better that first time on the mound. But I learned a lot that day. The hecklers made me better. My father was right. Never let the people in the bleachers determine your limits.
