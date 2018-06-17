It is not likely that any professional golfer will ever even come close to having a season like that of Byron Nelson back in 1945, when he won 11 consecutive tournaments. Tiger Woods won seven consecutive starts in 2006-2007; Woods and Ben Hogan each had years when they won six consecutive events.
On the other hand, losing consecutive events by the hundreds — even among pros having successful careers — is commonplace. Not even the worst teams among the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL or FISA all-time bottom dwellers will lose as often as do professional golfers. Even the GOAT golfers have losing records.
Winning once in a PGA Tour career; winning twice is truly life changing. Winning the same tournament multiple times in a career puts a player on the ladder to the Hall of Fame.
Brooks Koepka just got on that ladder and skipped a rung, by winning the U.S. Open for the second consecutive year, running down and passing the world No. 1-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, in the process. Johnson held a four-shot lead going into the final round and did not back up; Koepka just motored over the Shinnecock Hills layout on Sunday, avoiding major mistakes and rolling in par-saving putts.
It has been almost 30 years since Curtis Strange (1988-89) won back-to-back U.S. Opens; statistically speaking and factoring in the depth of talent on Tour today, this achievement sets the stage for inclusion of Koepka in any discussion about who might be the “best player on the planet” as one FOX commentator repeatedly referred to Dustin Johnson.
This year’s event wasn’t the debacle that was the 2004 Open at the same Shinnecock course; in fact, it wasn’t the same course, in that like, so many others, it was lengthened for this, one of golf’s majors.
It was not quite carnival golf, although Phil Mickelson’s description of what that looks like had to be on the minds of the players on Saturday who were tortured — including Mickelson. That Ricky Fowler shot 84 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday is evidence enough that the USGA needs to do some head-scratching and soul-searching before the 2019 course is set up.
If the goal, indeed, is to identify, not embarrass the best golfers on the planet, then maybe it’s time to return to courses and course conditions that were prevalent when Willie Anderson, John McDermott, Bobby Jones, Ralph Guldahl, Ben Hogan and Curtis Strange won their back-to-backs.
But then, I suspect it really doesn’t matter to Koepka. At least for a little while.
