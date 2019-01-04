Not to bring back any bad memories for Cowboy fans, but the last time Dallas and Seattle met in the playoffs, the infamous Tony Romo dropped snap on a potential winning field goal attempt took place.
The loss was the first of many heartbreakers for Romo, not to mention Cowboys Nation followers throughout.
But Dallas can redeem itself 12 years later when the ‘Boys play host to the Seahawks on Saturday night at Jerry’s World.
Question is, can Dak Prescott avenge his predecessor’s gut-wrenching boo-boo in a rematch the Cowboys are favored this time around?
If the Prescott who rallied Dallas to a 36-35 win Sunday in the Meadowlands shows up once more, the answer is a definite yes.
Problem is the Cowboys have the worst red-zone offense of any of the 12 playoff teams, scoring touchdowns on just 48 percent of their trips inside the 20.
Settling for field goals will not beat the Russell Wilson-led visitors, whose quarterback this season set career highs in passing yards (4,924), touchdown throws (35) and efficiency rating (110.9).
Seattle also brings in the league’s top-ranked rushing attack (160 yards per game), allowing Wilson to throw the ball more and not rely on his running ability as much.
A big plus in Dallas’ favor is that the defense has consistently played well in its 7-1 run in the second half, thanks in part to the Seahawks’ former defensive coordinator, Kris Richard.
Richard knows Wilson’s tendencies like the back of his hand and should have the Cowboys better prepared than they were in Week 3 when Seattle won 24-13.
Keep in mind that was also before Dallas traded for Amari Cooper, who has made his new team a realistic contender with his clutch season-altering contributions at wideout.
Since joining the Cowboys, Cooper averaged nearly six catches and over 80 yards receiving per game.
But, again, the key to Dallas’ success is how well Prescott executes Scott Linehan’s predictable offense.
For one, Tyron Smith — overrated this year at left tackle — must block better or Prescott will find himself running for his life like he did back in September.
Just keep feeding Zeke, the NFL’s best, and leave the finishing touches to the much-improved Cowboys defense.
Dallas 31, Seattle 21.
