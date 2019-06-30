This is my third year writing about the Wimbledon, and I look forward to it every year.
Last year, the men’s World Cup was playing and this year the women’s World Cup is happening. Even if your team is in or out of the World Cup, let me direct your attention to Wimbledon.
Last time, I picked Rodger Federer and Garbine Muguruza to win it all despite them being the 2017 champions. It didn’t go well because Federer lost in the quarterfinals, and Muguruza got upset in the second round. I want to do a better job with my predictions this time.
Once again, I wrote about three players whom I think could win, and the last player I mention on both sides is who I think will win it ultimately.
MEN’S SINGLES
4. Milos Raonic
Raonic is another player who could make a dominant run at Wimbledon. He has made it to the quarterfinals the past two years. Although, he did withdraw from the 2019 French Open because of an injury and inconsistent play could back to haunt him.
3. Novak Djokovich
Djokovich, known as “The Joker,” is not a bad choice. He is the No. 1 player and won the Australian Open. He also made it to the semifinals at the French Open. He is playing hot right now. He definitely can win it, but I wonder if he’s being primed for an upset at Wimbledon.
2. Rafael Nadal
Nadal is playing strong tennis and absolutely dominated the French Open. He was a runner-up in the Australian Open to Djokovich. Nadal will make another strong push at Wimbledon, but he has only won it twice in his career.
1. Roger Federer
Yes, I picked Federer again. I don’t care. This is his best tournament. Until Federer retires, I always pick him because this is his best tournament. Additionally, just like Nadal is way better than Federer at the French Open, Federer is way better than Nadal at Wimbledon. Therefore, I have no problem with Federer being seeded No. 2 and Nadal No. 3. It’s not like Federer is ranked No. 55 in the world while Nadal is No. 2. Federer is ranked No. 3, after all.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
4. Madison Keys
Keys is another player who can make a deep run. She is more than capable and has fared better at Grand Slam tournaments in recent years. I do worry about her consistency. If she can make it into the quarterfinals, watch out.
3. Karolina Pliskova
While other people are paying attention to Angelique Kerber, I’m looking in the direction of Pliskova. Kerber has been disappointing at the Grand Slams this year, and Pliskova reached the semifinals at the Australian Open. Prior, her best finish was two straight quarterfinal appearances the previous two years. Pliskova is having a strong season, and I expect her to make a run at Wimbledon.
2. Ashleigh Barty
Barty is looking strong heading into Wimbledon. She won the French Open, which was her first Grand Slam title. She looks primed for another run. However, Wimbledon is her weakest tournament. The furthest she has been is the third round.
1. Serena Williams
I am picking Williams to win it all. This is an obvious choice, but like the Australian Open, Serena is fantastic at Wimbledon. Although, she hasn’t done too well at the Grand Slams. A quarterfinal loss at the Australian is a disappointment by Williams’ standards. Her weakest tournament is the French Open, but I expect her to come out strong with flying colors and beat her competition through her serves and power.
