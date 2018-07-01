The 2018 summer has been a great start for sports. The World Cup is playing its Round of 16 matches right now. Even if your favorite team or country has won or lost, let me turn your attention to another wonderful sporting event: Wimbledon, which is the third Grand Slam in tennis.
I wrote a Wimbledon column last year, where I picked Roger Federer and Venus Williams to win it all. Federer won, and Williams finished as the runner-up.
I will write the same format of who I think will win, and the last player I mention on both sides is who I think will win it ultimately.
MEN’S SINGLES
The men’s singles will not be as nearly exciting as the women’s side. For one, many top players are injured or are returning from an injury. I’m looking at you Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Here are four players who will win Wimbledon.
4. Juan Martín del Potro/John Isner: Honestly, I had a hard time picking a men’s player to fill my No. 4 spot. Both players are capable at making a run, but both have struggled at Wimbledon, especially Isner. Del Potro probably has a better chance.
3. Rafael Nadal: Nadal is my second-favorite tennis player. He plays well at the French Open, which helps him set up for Wimbledon, where he has won. However, Nadal has not made it past the fourth round in his last five attempts. This concerns me, but never count him out.
2. Marin Cilic: Cilic is a fun player to watch with a powerful serve. He only has one Grand Slam title but was Wimbledon’s runner-up last year. If he can get past his Federer and Nadal curses, I’d expect him to win it all. He also recently won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament.
1. Roger Federer: What did you expect? I grew up watching Federer play tennis, and he is my favorite tennis player. Is Federer old? Yes. But, this is Federer’s best and favorite tournament. Federer has eight Wimbledon wins (more than any other player), and won it last year. You can never count out Federer, especially at Wimbledon, which is why I am picking him to win it all again and repeat as champion.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
I will watch women’s singles more closely because Wimbledon has an interesting and crazy field this year. Serena Williams is back (who won it in 2016), but has not played much. The field also has many other stars who are healthy and ready to take the Wimbledon throne.
4. Serena Williams: Serena Williams can win Wimbledon even though she is not my No. 1 choice. She has only played seven matches in 2018, and she missed last season while being pregnant. She has won seven times, but pulling out at the French Open due to an injury makes me concerned about her durability.
3. Venus Williams: I picked Venus Williams to win it all last year. She came close with a runner-up finish. She lost in the first round of both Grand Slam tournaments this year. Definitely don’t count her out because she has won five of her seven Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, but I would be cautious though.
2. Caroline Wozniacki: I picked Wozniacki as someone who could win the Wimbledon last year. My knock on her last year was she hadn’t won a Grand Slam title. Check that off the list as she won the 2018 Australian Open. Wimbledon is the last tournament Wozniacki has not made it to the quarterfinals, but she has shown us she is capable of winning a Grand Slam tournament, so maybe she can make push at Wimbledon now.
1. Garbine Muguruza: Yes, I picked last year’s winners to win it all again. Muguruza is having a fantastic season, and she can win a Grand Slam title. If she stays focused and healthy, I have no reason to not believe she can make another run at Wimbledon. Fun fact: She is also the ONLY women’s singles player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in a Grand Slam final, which says a lot when a player has to go through Williams sisters to claim a Grand Slam title.
