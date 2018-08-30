As most fans know, the NFL preseason isn’t all that important for a team’s stars and top contributors, but rather it’s a proving ground for players just looking to make a roster and chip in whatever fashion they can.
The Houston Texans, like all NFL teams, will have to cut their preseason roster of 90 players to a regular season roster of 53 players by 3 p.m. Friday. The following are four of the most intriguing Texans players who came into Thursday’s 14-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale on the razor’s edge between earning a roster spot and being cut.
JOE WEBB III, QB
Deshaun Watson is the Texans’ undisputed starter at quarterback, and Brandon Weeden is pretty much a lock to earn the backup role. Rarely do NFL teams carry three QBs on their rosters these days, but Webb is a bit of a different animal.
Webb’s athleticism means he can do more than just hold a clipboard behind Weeden holding a clipboard — he can contribute on special teams or maybe even as a receiver or running back on the occasional gadget play.
Also, it wouldn’t hurt to have a mobile quarterback on the roster who more mirrors Watson’s skill-set in the event Watson suffers an injury, and Webb has shown flashes of being capable of playing the position this preseason.
On Thursday, Webb did see action on special teams, and played most of the game as quarterback, getting inserted into the game at the 2:36 mark of the first quarter. Webb finished 11-for-18 with 136 yards passing, and with 28 yards on five carries rushing.
TROYMAINE POPE
TYLER ERVIN, RB
With Texas City alum D’Onta Foreman likely to be placed on the Texans’ physically unable to perform list to start the season (meaning Foreman will miss at least the first six weeks), that opens up a spot for either Pope or Ervin, but possibly not both.
Both Pope and Ervin bring a similar skill-set to the running back position as small, quick backs who are solid pass-catchers (the prototypical third-down back). While Ervin has previous experience with the Texans, it’s been Pope who has been utilized more often on offense in the preseason, and Thursday’s game was no different.
Pope finished with 21 yards on five carries. Ervin had only one carry for 2 yards, but on special teams, had a nice 35-yard kickoff return, as well as a 37-yard kickoff return called back on a block in the back penalty. Ervin also saw time at punt returner.
DAVID QUESSENBERRY, OL
Quessenberry’s return to the field for the Texans last season after a three-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma was inspirational, but sentiment rarely plays a factor in the cutthroat business of the NFL. At this point, the Texans know who their starting five on the O-line will be, and Quissenberry will be no lock to grab one of the final backup spots still up for grabs with the more versatile Kyle Fuller, among others, also in the mix.
For what it’s worth, Quessenberry started at left guard and performed well in both pass and run blocking in Thursday’s game. In fact, it was Quessenberry who opened up a lane for running back Alfred Blue’s 4-yard TD run, and he committed no penalties in three quarters of play.
