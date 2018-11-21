Thanks, to of all people, the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys are just hours away from potentially taking charge of the NFC East.
A win over the visiting Washington Redskins would give Dallas a tie with its hated rivals, both at 6-5, and advantage Cowboys.
A dreaded loss, however, would put Dallas two games back with only five to go.
Who would have even figured the Cowboys being in this opportune situation after their Monday Night Football debacle three games ago?
Adding to the mix is the Redskins’ season-ending injury to quarterback Alex Smith against the Texans.
Unfortunately Washington’s backup happens to be one of the University of Texas’ favorite sons, Colt McCoy, who has had plenty success against Dallas in past years, including a 34-23 win in 2016.
“You pray for opportunities to get to play,” McCoy said after the Redskins’ costly 23-21 loss on Sunday to Houston. “This league is all about opportunity.”
But why did McCoy, one of my all-time favorites, too, have to pick this particular Turkey Day?
In his most recent win over the Cowboys, McCoy completed 7 of 11 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Two seasons earlier, McCoy started four times for Washington, chalking up his only win, you guessed it, against Dallas, a 20-17 overtime victory where he threw for 299 yards (25-for-30) and ran for a touchdown.
The Cowboys had even considered signing McCoy as a free agent in 2016.
Of course, McCoy’s idols growing up in Tuscola, Texas, population 714, coached in football at Jim Ned High School by his father, Brad McCoy, were the Dallas Cowboys.
You can bet the McCoys, the Hatfields and many more family and friends from 2A Tuscola will be in attendance at AT&T Stadium cheering Colt on.
So what can Dallas do to ruin McCoy’s homecoming? Exactly what the Cowboys have been doing lately, let Zeke Elliott run wild and take the pressure off Dak Prescott’s shoulders.
At the same time, throw the house at McCoy and make him rush his passes.
The makeshift offensive line is starting to gel, and the defense has risen to the occasion for most of the games, especially the last two.
Dallas still has winnable home games against Philadelphia and Tampa Bay — sorry Mike Evans — and at least a split away from Jerry’s World against Indianapolis and the New York Giants to finish no worse than 3-2 down the stretch.
And, who knows, the Cowboys could even pull off an upset next Thursday against New Orleans to keep the momentum going.
But 9-7, including a victory today, should be enough to win the East.
Bottom line is, the Dallas Cowboys cannot let Colt McCoy take advantage of his latest “opportunity,” and make it theirs instead.
Dallas 34, Washington 21.
Happy Thanksgiving!
