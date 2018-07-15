That was certainly a fitting way to end a World Cup.
On Sunday morning, France claimed its second World Cup title, beating a battle-hardened and determined Croatia side in a final that did more than live up to its hype in a 4-2 result in Moscow.
After a month of crazy, dramatic moments in the world’s biggest tournament, the question of ‘How do you cap off a World Cup like this?’ was raised. France and Croatia gave us a swift answer.
Sunday’s final had too many highlights to select from.
It had Kylian Mbappé, who at 19 is the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pelé in 1958, with his 65th minute shot to all but assure France the title.
Video Assistance Referee was being used for the first time in a final, which awarded France a penalty kick in the 38th minute after a handball was called on Croatia’s Ivan Perišić.
Oh, and there were a combined six goals scored, the highest number in a final since 1966. Both teams didn’t play too conservatively and attacked, leaving nothing to chance and giving us a mouth-watering game.
Croatia’s cinderella run to the final will never be forgotten. The tiny nation made history by going all the way to the final, defying the odds.
Every World Cup has been unique its own way. There’s never any shortage of wild games, upsets and moments of brilliance from the best teams in the world, and this edition was no different. It’s impossible to rank each World Cup in order of best to worst because there are too many variables.
What can’t be said about each World Cup, though, is how well each final plays out. Some unforgettable moments include England’s triumph in 1966, Argentina’s late winner against West Germany in 1986 and Brazil’s Ronaldo coming back from a terrible performance in 1998 to win it all in 2002.
Then there are tournaments that end on a sour note. Italy’s win over France in 2006 will only be remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt, while Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in 2010 was an ugly performance, featuring the highest number of yellow cards in a final. Even Germany’s title over Argentina in 2014 was an underwhelming feature. Only four goals total were scored in the last three finals, combined.
A good tournament shouldn’t be judged based on how well the final is, but a good championship game will always leave the fans wanting more. The last three tournament finals left us exhausted. This one didn’t.
