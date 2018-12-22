If there is any chance of the Dallas Cowboys turning off all of their AT&T Stadium scoreboards, they should do so at once.
Because the last thing the Cowboys need to worry about is what is going on simultaneously in Philadelphia versus Houston.
Just win, baby, and the NFC East is yours.
But after an embarrassing 23-0 loss to Indianapolis last Sunday, who knows what Dallas team will show up against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It could the one led by an inconsistent Dak Prescott and an offense that could not put up any kind of points in Indy.
Zilch, nada, in a game that the Cowboys could have used to make a huge statement against the much-improved Colts.
However, all is forgiven, if only they bounce back and beat the Bucs.
After all, Dallas should.
Tampa Bay steps in with a 5-9 record and the worst red zone offense in the NFL, despite Galveston’s Mike Evans having another productive season with 1,328 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
The Bucs also had trouble containing Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson last week, so Prescott could be involved in a few more running plays to keep Dallas drives alive.
Of course, that means offensive coordinator Scott Linehan — is he actually still around? — needs to utilize Prescott’s legs more on those crucial third and short.
But even when they move the ball, the Cowboys cannot afford to continue kicking field goals once they get inside the 20.
Dallas’s win two weeks ago against Philadelphia should have never gone into overtime, but the offense sputtered with questionable calls and dumb penalties, keeping the Eagles in the game.
Dallas has the best running back in the NFL in Zeke Elliott, and no doubt Amari Cooper has been a blessing to the offense when Prescott needs to pass the ball.
Where Prescott throws the ball seems to be the problem.
When on target, Prescott ranks with the very best. Then there’s the Prescott who misfired time and time again in the clutch against the Colts.
Thus, zero points for a zero performance.
With a heavy dose of Elliott and Cooper and touchdowns to finish off time-consuming drives, the Cowboys should roll — Dallas 38, Tampa Bay 17.
But if not, go Texans. That will work, too.
