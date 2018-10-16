Guess who's turning 50 this year?
O'Connell High School, that's who.
So I'm inviting all my Buccaneer alumnus friends to take part in this week's KUDO (Kirwin, Ursuline, Dominican and O'Connell) homecoming activities, which begin Thursday with the traditional snake dance and bonfire, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The fun continues on Friday with a 12:30 p.m. parade through downtown Galveston, and Cindy Ervin-Cagle, the school's first-ever homecoming queen will be present.
In fact, all of the other 48 homecoming queens are urged to join the parade, as well. Just contact Katherine Hogan, O'Connell College Preparatory School's development director/college prep advisor at 409-256-4938 or katherine.hogan@oconnellprep.com if interested in participating.
Then on Saturday, free tailgating will take place in the grass parking lot located north of Kermit Courville Stadium, beginning at 11 a.m.
How about having all 50 classes represented, especially the best one ever hands down? You know who.
O'Connell athletic director Derek Martin also has planned a seven-on-seven alumni flag football game in the stadium, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and a barbecue cook-off competition to determine the Bucs' best ribs, chicken and sausage chefs of all time.
To sign up for the football game, visit www.oconnellprep.com/homecoming-7-on-7-alumni-flag-football.
As for the cook-off, prizes will be awarded to the three winners. Hopefully I'll be one of the judges.
Of course, there's the football game to follow between O'Connell and Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Courville Stadium.
Along with the crowning of this year's homecoming queen at halftime, three new standouts will be inducted into the prestigious Buccaneer Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2018 features former quarterback Peter Maddox, who passed for more than 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns, and Ervin-Cagle for cheerleading.
Did you know Cindy was the first to ever hit a home run over left field at Galveston Lassie League's Carter Field? What a studette!
And, lastly, being inducted as a much-deserved honorary member is Geni Kirschner, who coached a number of O'Connell's student-athletes in her 32 years at Our Lady of Guadalupe and Galveston Catholic schools.
It would be great to see a number of Coach K's former players there to cheer her on and say “thanks” for the memories.
Sounds like an eventful weekend to me. Hope to see you then!
