If you’re like me, you can’t wait for the greatest sporting event on the planet to begin.
Now, it’s finally here as the 2018 FIFA World Cup finally kicks off today with 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize.
After four years of waiting patiently, the month-long spectacle will overflow with high energy and plenty of drama will captivate everyone across the globe.
The United States may not be at this World Cup, but if you think I’m still not going to be glued to my television for the next four weeks because of their absence, you’re sadly mistaken.
Even without the U.S., this World Cup still has plenty to offer.
There’s Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players have dominated the sport for over a decade now, each scooping countless trophies at the club level (Messi with F.C. Barcelona, Ronaldo with Real Madrid).
They’ve won nearly every trophy possible, that is, except for one: the World Cup. Considering their ages (Messi is 30, Ronaldo is 33), this could be their last opportunity to win the one award that has eluded both players and possibly tarnish their already impressive legacies.
There’s Egypt’s Mo Salah who became a goal-scoring machine in the English Premier League this season with Liverpool and is carrying his country to its first tournament since 1990. Whether or not he can do enough to lift his team into the knockout rounds is yet to be seen.
Iceland, a country with about 335,000 people, is making its World Cup debut after their shocking quarterfinal run at Euro 2016. The team will need to create more magic, though, to navigate out of an intense group (Group D) that includes Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria.
There’s Germany, the defending champions that will be looking to become the first team other than Brazil to win consecutive tournaments, while Mexico boasts a squad that’s strong enough to play with anybody in the world, if El Tri can advance past the round of 16 (something they haven’t done since 1986).
Then there’s England, the lovable losers that will always fail to achieve World Cup glory, last winning it all in 1966. England won’t win it all but don’t know it yet, and that makes it so entertaining.
So enjoy it. For the next month, the whole world will be glued to the TV as the greatest show on Earth begins, with or without the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.