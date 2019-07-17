When it came to the final push to get Houston a Major League Baseball team, green appeared to be the only color that really mattered.
“Interestingly, the (integration) movement was less about doing what was right and more about making the city money. That’s how integration got started in the Bayou City — Houston was on the rise and ready to, figuratively speaking, boom,” Alyson Footer wrote in a 2014 article for MLB.com.
As the city entered the 1960s, Johnson Space Center was being planned and built, and the Houston Ship Channel was being being expanded, making it possible for the city to bid for major oil and gas industries.
For several years, former Harris County judge, as having been the Houston mayor from 1953 to 1955, Roy Hofheinz had been leading the effort to get a Major League Baseball team. There were two obstacles to overcome — Houston’s weather and the segregation of the city. While sports was the visible, segregation had to end if Houston was going to continue to grow and attract a new industry.
“To bring in black players, like Willie Mays, we could hardly have national publicity about Willie Mays being turned down by some white hotel,” the Rev. Bill Lawson, a prominent black leader at the time, said in the MLB article. “It wasn’t really a moral issue. It was basically a financial issue.”
But, with riots and protests in many Southern cities, Houston had to desegregate quietly and rapidly. Houston city leaders also saw national attention faced by Birmingham, Alabama, after recent riots. There were images across the nation of young black students staging protests at lunch counters. Texas Southern University students were also protesting
Meetings between the city leaders, both black and white, were held, and it was decided segregation in Houston — all of the city — would end in one day. And the plan went off without a hitch. Signs came down, the remaining segregated lunch counters ended, and blacks were encouraged to sit anywhere on buses. How big a role getting the Astrodome and pro baseball can be discussion — but it was a part.
That was only the first part of the problem. The next step was to get a bond passed to build the first indoor Major League Baseball stadium. Hofheinz knew he needed the support of the black community. He and his oilman partner met with leaders such as Lawson and Quentin Mease, another powerful black leader, who said they would lend their support — only if the stadium were fully integrated.
Judging from how close the bond vote was, the support of the black community was critical.
With the city now desegregated, Hofheinz went with his proposal to Major League Baseball.
In the meantime, Mease sent a letter to the National League, which was looking to expand by two teams in 1962.
Mease’s letter assured the league it could count on black fans’ support, but only if the team and domed stadium were integrated.
Later that year, the National League awarded Houston and New York — the Mets — franchises. Somewhere along the way, Hofheinz learned of the letter.
When Hofheinz returned to Houston, triumphant, a 2001 Houston Post story reported, he phoned Mease and asked about the letter: Had it really been necessary?
It was “insurance,” said Mease.
The judge laughed. “Well, Quentin,” he said, “you don’t take a chance on anything, do you?”
But Houston had its team and its stadium.
