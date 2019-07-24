The Big 12 Conference should rename itself after last week’s media days.
I think the conference should use the abbreviation “BNF” instead of “Big.” In other words, it should be called the “Boring No Fun” 12 Conference.
Why do I feel this way?
Well, the Big 12 Conference decided to make a certain penalty official. Yes, I am referring to the “Horns Down” hand gesture. The Big 12 announced that players must do it quickly and to not direct it toward opposing players.
Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of football officials, said a player would likely not get called for a penalty for doing the “Horns Down,” if for example, a football player scored a touchdown and quickly flashed the hand gesture, according to ESPN.
However, if a player does not “quickly” flash the hand gesture and/or directs toward an opposing player or bench, that player will be penalized. Also, I don’t find comfort in words such as, “would likely.” It’s a fancy word for “maybe.”
I have three main questions from this issue.
One, what is the definition of “quickly flashing” the “Horns Down” hand gesture? What if the player quickly flashed it at a cameraperson, but the ref was having a bad day and felt that the player held the hand gesture up for too long. Will players get penalized then?
Two, if players get penalized for doing the “Horns Down” hand gesture, will Texas Longhorn players get penalized for showing the “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand gesture under the same circumstances?
Three, what about other hand gestures, such as Texas Tech’s “Guns Up” hand gesture? Why does the Texas Longhorn’s hand gesture get special treatment? How does the conference control which ones can get penalized or if all should be penalized and is that too extreme?
In reality, this is the Big 12 Conference’s own fault. The conference started the controversy. West Virginia got penalized for using the hand gesture against Texas last November, but it wasn’t directed at the Longhorn’s players or bench. Mountaineers players Will Grier and David Sills V directed it toward the fans. Now, Burks said Grier’s use of the hand gesture would warrant a penalty.
It was such a controversy that OU was told they would get penalized prior to the Sooners playing their Big 12 Conference Championship game against the Longhorns.
The “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand gesture has been used since November 1955, according to ESPN’s Dave Wilson. Wilson also reported the first use of the “Horns Down” hand gesture came from a Baylor fan in 1969.
Now, all of sudden, it’s offensive enough to be penalized. It took the Big 12 Conference almost 50 years since the first reported sign of the “Horns Down” hand gesture to classify it as a penalty. Yes, the first use of the “Horns Down” came from a fan, but players have been using the hand gesture for years.
Texas head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger have expressed their displeasure with the “Horns Down” hand gesture. I understand their sentiment.
Taunting and being disrespectful toward opposing players and coaches is not OK. If players do it toward their own bench and coaches, they should not be penalized.
Let’s not forget they aren’t 100 percent innocent like anyone else. Herman was caught in 2017 mocking Missouri QB Drew Lock’s touchdown celebration. If Herman believes this is OK, using the “Horns Down” hand gesture should be OK.
To me, it’s all part of the game — fans and players alike, especially when it involves a rivalry. If the Big 12 Conference wants to control how the “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand gesture is used, so it doesn’t hurt Texas’ tradition, the conference must find a better way.
Either the hand gesture should always be penalized for any use or the Big 12 Conference should be more specific and clear on when a penalty will be called and when a penalty will not be called. The conference laid down some groundwork, but West Virginia got called for a penalty when it was not directed toward Texas’ players or coaches last season.
Finally, if the Big 12 Conference is going to have penalty rule for Texas’ hand gesture, the conference should create other penalty rules for the nine other schools in the conference.
