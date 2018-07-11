Just like that, only two teams remain at the top of the mountain.
When the 2018 FIFA World Cup started, all 32 teams (except maybe Panama and Saudi Arabia) had high hopes that this would be their moment to shine.
Now, only France and Croatia are left fighting for control of the greatest prize in soccer.
Both teams have fought back, proved the doubters wrong and earned the great opportunity that awaits them in Sunday’s final in Moscow.
For France, the hopes of winning this World Cup will require exorcising the demons from two years ago, when the French dropped the opportunity to win the 2016 European Championship as the host nation, falling to underdog Portugal in the final, 1-0.
“Les Bleus” will be wise to not underestimate Sunday’s opponent, who also come in riding the underdog role.
Croatia may be the underdogs going into the World Cup, but no one is doubting them anymore.
Both teams have a generation’s worth of talent that could carry them to even more success in the future.
Superstars Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann have dominated for France, while the Croatians have been carried by the likes of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić (whose goal in extra time made the difference against England in Wednesday’s semifinal).
But Croatia has never been on a stage like this before, even as a Yugoslavia Republic.
Croatia, which competed in the World Cup for the first time just 20 years ago after independence, is playing in its inaugural World Cup final. Prior to this tournament, Croatia hadn’t won a knockout round game since its first World Cup in 1998, a tournament in which they were stopped in the semifinals, coincidentally, by France. Perhaps, it is poetic justice both teams are meeting for the first time in a World Cup semifinal match since that fateful match.
France would go on to win the 1998 World Cup, ushering in an era of dominance, which saw the French capture the 2000 European Championships and the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup before it all came to an end with a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final.
But both teams now have a chance to write history, and Sunday’s final could mark the start of a new era of supremacy for either side.
