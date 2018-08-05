Editor’s note: Sports Editor James LaCombe has been out of town this past week. LaCombe’s column will return next Monday.
The Houston Astros are starting to worry me as they head into August during the second half of the baseball season.
Before I begin, I should note I am not an Astros fan nor did I watch Houston play while growing up.
After the All-Star Game, they finished July 4-6. The Texas Rangers swept Houston, who was the first team to do that this season. Nonetheless, the Astros did gain the edge against the Angels 2-1. On Aug. 1, they eventually edged Seattle 2-1.
As of Sunday, Houston does have a four game lead over second place Oakland Athletics. However, this is where my concern comes into play.
I’m not worried about the Astros making the postseason. I’m worried where they will end up in the postseason. I believe it is crucial for the Astros to win their division going into the playoffs.
The Astros used to have a huge division lead against everyone else in the American West. Now, they only have a four game lead as of Sunday.
LANCE MCCULLERS JR.
Lance McCullers Jr. headed back to Houston to examine his right elbow Saturday. On Sunday, the team announced he would be placed on the disabled list. The Astros were the only team left who hadn’t started more than five pitchers all season long.
The bullpen has typically been strong this season, but without their usual lineup, it could get shaky.
JOSE ALTUVE
Jose Altuve got injured and was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 29. He also got re-evaluated again.
Manager A. J. Hinch avoided the word “setback,” but it is a setback for any team who is playing without its reigning American League MVP.
GEORGE SPRINGER
George Springer is the most recent Astros player to receive an injury. Springer was trying to steal second base when he dove to the ground. When he came back up, it was clear he was in pain while holding his left hand’s thumb.
The All-Star center fielder is another key element to the Astros’ success. It will be interesting to see who steps up in Springer’s place and how long it will take before he comes back.
FINAL THOUGHTS
I want to make this extremely clear to everyone. I still believe the Houston Astros are a fantastic team. I also think they will make the playoffs. However, I wonder who will step up for them in the mean time.
It will be important for the Astros to keep winning, not because that’s obvious, but because it will help them maintain their lead in the American West while some key players get healthy. If they start to struggle though with so many crucial players out, it could come back to bite them when the playoffs start.
Houston doesn’t need to win its division to be successful in the playoffs, but if they don’t have home field advantage, it might haunt them in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.