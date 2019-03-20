It was shocking to hear in the past few years, there was alleged corruption in college sports. Actually, rumors and allegations have been circulating for more than the past few years.
But now, the federal government is getting involved, not just the National Collegiate Athletic Association, but the FBI.
While rumors and even incidents of college players — for instance, basketball players shaving points off the game to satisfy the bookie's over/under odds or college booster groups' gifts to friends and family of prized high school recruits — the allegations of corruption have taken a decided twist.
Wealthy people might be using their influence and asking coaches of non-major sports to classify their children as athletes as a way to get their kids into prestigious schools. At least that's what the feds have charged quite a few people with.
If the rumors and charges are true, it is shocking, shocking.
It brings to mind, though, a scene from "Casablanca."
"Club owner Rick: How can you close me up? On what grounds?"
"Inspector Renault: I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."
(a croupier hands Renault a pile of money)
"Croupier: Your winnings, sir."
"Renault: Oh, thank you very much."
Only the most naive person would believe the rich and powerful have not been using their influence to get their wishes fulfilled for years, if not decades or centuries, for that matter.
That the rich and powerful are using their wealth and power, is just not that shocking.
High-stakes gamblers tried, and many would say succeeded, a century ago with the Black Sox scandal, where baseball's World Series was thrown. Point-shaving in basketball, in particular, is so much a part of the sports vernacular that it is even discussed in journalism 101 classes.
University booster clubs offering "incentives" to high school players to play for a university? There has been more than one movie made about that subject.
What is unusual is the path to collegiate sports corruption might be a two-way street.
Instead of a college basketball recruiting coach or booster club offering an incentive for a star athlete to come to play at a particular institute of higher learning, the traffic might be running the other way: the coach of the tennis team or rowing team or lacrosse team, and so on, are being paid to certify someone who isn't an athlete in the particular sport, in fact, on paper, is an athlete.
But those are just rumors and allegations. Only charges have been filed and no court hearings have been held.
But there is an old saying: When there is smoke, there's a good chance of fire.
What is true is that collegiate sports are, indeed, big business and a financial not academic arm, of the university system.
And assuming the NCAA is policing itself is like assuming the fox is guarding the chicken coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.