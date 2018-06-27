If you played baseball in Galveston, chances are more than pretty good you had a coach named Frank Giusti Sr.
From Little League to junior college, for 60 some-odd years, Giusti volunteered helping produce some of the finest ballplayers to ever come out of the island city.
David Ewald. Mark Cridland. Danny Higgins. Bobby Eggleston. Randy Knust. Allan Matthews. Paul Montalbano. Mark Ott.
And, most notably, Brandon Backe, a World Series starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, to name a few.
Believe me, there were plenty, plenty more.
In fact, 18 of those years Giusti coached alongside Eddie Janek Sr. and later Paul Gavronovic, with the pride of Galveston West Little League — Plummer Termites.
Every 10-, 11- and 12-year-old who played in the West wanted to be a Plummer Termite.
I myself was a product of Galveston East Little League but had the fortune of having Giusti as a coach for one year in Pony League.
The following season, Giusti teamed up with Jerry Warren to coach the Galveston Sandy Koufax 13- and 14-year-old all-stars to a World Series third place.
That same year, Galveston’s Mickey Mantle 15- and 16-year-olds were finishing third in the nation, as well, and many of those players would be those Giusti helped coach at O’Connell High School to its first state baseball championship in 1974.
Giusti’s success stories continued at O’Connell and neighboring Ball High, not only at the high school level in postseason play, but also when the two schools’ players teamed up to play American Legion Post 20 ball together during the summer months.
Then when former Tor head coach Gary Key momentarily took over the reigns at Galveston College, in the Whitecaps’ dugout with him was none other than his closest baseball mentor and friend — Coach Giusti.
So it only makes sense the newly-built Baseball Complex at Crockett Park be renamed Frank Giusti Sr. Baseball Complex at Crockett Park.
I already have submitted an official request to Barbara Sanderson, director of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department, to do so, and I hope city officials will strongly consider the recommendation.
I cannot think of a better way to say “thank you” to Galveston’s most beloved youth baseball coach.
It is a no-brainer, to say the least.
