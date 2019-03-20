I always get a good laugh listening to fellow high school tennis coaches ramble off how they have an ex-number of championship- and super championship-level players on their team.
Must be nice, and more power to you.
But I’m proud to say other than two spoiled years at Clear Lake High School, definitely a perennial hotbed for junior tennis talent, I’ve been blessed coaching nothing but super kids, one of those the late Peter Sunseri, a player at then-O’Connell High School.
No one loved to play tennis more than Peter, and no one more loved to share that fun with his teammates and friends.
After his freshman year at O’Connell, Peter transferred to Ball High but never forgot his buddies on Tremont Street.
O’Connell happened to be host of the 1986 Texas Catholic Interscholastic League state tournament, and Peter made his way out to the Galveston Racquet Club to cheer on his close friends.
Unfortunately, it would be the last time I saw Peter, because a few days later, a drunk driver needlessly and selfishly ended his life at the young age of 16.
Ironically, the fatal accident happened just yards away from Peter’s second home, the tennis courts.
That is why today the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament, taking place all day at the Ball High, Menard Park and Lasker Park courts, is played, remembering Peter’s true love of the game.
And, more importantly, his true love of his teammates, his second family.
“Peter was the consummate team player,” his oldest sister, Carolyn Sunseri, who I also had the privilege of coaching on my first-ever team at O’Connell, said.
Indeed, Peter was.
That is why this tournament is so special to all eight participating schools (Ball High, Freeport Brazosport, Alief’s Elsik, Hastings and Taylor, Bryan Rudder, Santa Fe, and host Pasadena Dobie), knowing the kind of person Peter was and what the game meant to him.
Peter always played with heart, not ever wanting to win for himself but for his teammates.
Yet winning was never the ultimate goal.
Peter wanted to have fun trying to do so, and that’s what tennis is supposed to be — fun.
So thank you to all the “Peters” out there who keep Sunseri’s memory alive.
