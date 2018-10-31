Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Strong thunderstorms and windy. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms and windy. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.