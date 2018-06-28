Hard to believe that we are now halfway through the FIFA World Cup, but that’s what happens when you have so much madness going on in the span of two weeks.
Defending champion Germany went home early, while Argentina came through at the last second against Nigeria, and Japan advanced ahead of Senegal on FIFA’s Fair Play rule (the first time such a scenario occurred).
Now it’s win or go home for the 16 remaining countries as the knockout rounds begin. Here is a preview of the Round of 16.
FRANCE-ARGENTINA
It wasn’t easy but Lionel Messi and his teammates found a way past the group stage. But it doesn’t get any easier for Argentina as undefeated France awaits in Saturday’s Round of 16 game. The winner of this game gets to face Uruguay or Portugal in the quarterfinals.
URUGUAY-PORTUGAL
Both of these teams have shown their strength in this tournament. Uruguay went undefeated in an easy group. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates had to sweat a few times in their 1-1 draw with Iran. But, as we learned at Euro 2016, never underestimate Portugal.
SPAIN-RUSSIA
The hosts were exposed in a 3-0 hammering to Uruguay after beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while Spain finished ahead of Portugal in Group B. Give Russia credit for advancing but (just like against Uruguay) they face another team that’s actually decent.
CROATIA-DENMARK
Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitić lead a dangerously good Croatia squad that won all three group games. Denmark also enters this contest undefeated. But if the Danes want to advance, they’ll have to contain one of the higher scoring sides in the tournament.
BRAZIL-MEXICO
It’s a rematch of the 2012 Olympic gold medal game. Both teams also met four years ago in the last World Cup. If Mexico — who showed that they bleed in their 3-0 loss to Sweden — is to break their round of 16 curse, they must stop a Brazil team that’s starting to find their rhythm after a slow start.
BELGIUM-JAPAN
Belgium battled to the top of their group but may have lost the war. If they beat Japan (and they should), a tough matchup with Brazil or Mexico in the quarterfinals looms.
SWEDEN-SWITZERLAND
Sweden has emerged as a dark horse, pounding Mexico to finish first in the Group of Death while Switzerland was the only team to not lose to Brazil in their group.
ENGLAND-COLOMBIA
Well, England got their wish. They finished behind Belgium but might have an easier road. if they beat Colombia, they’ll have a great chance at reaching the final as beatable teams make up their side of the bracket. But, then again, who knows with England?
