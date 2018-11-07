Leave it to the eternal optimist, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.
“I thought we did some good things in this game, really in all three phases of our team, but certainly not good enough,” Garrett said following the Cowboys’ 28-14 ugly home loss to Tennessee on Monday night.
Uh, which game were you watching, Coach?
Ninety thousand-plus screaming fans, not to mention eventual booing ones at that, along with a national audience, witnessed another embarrassing performance from a football team that was expected to make a strong bid at dethroning the defending world champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Coach, you had two weeks, actually 15 days, to put together a game plan to beat the Titans, who had lost three straight before Monday.
At the same time, Dallas was 3-0 at AT&T Stadium for the first time ever.
Monday’s game started off promising, the Cowboys driving downfield at will on their first possession, but came away empty-handed.
Then even after two fumble recoveries by the defense, Dallas could only manufacture a short-lived 7-0 lead.
Another lackluster showing by a very predictable Scott Linehan uncreative offense.
“We do have to watch the tape,” Garrett said, still trying to be convincing the Cowboys played well.
“We just have to dig back in, have to get back to work, obviously a short week getting ready for a division rival on the road, and we have to learn from this game quickly and move on.”
Maybe it’s about time for Dallas to finally move on without Garrett.
The Cowboys’ second-longest tenured head coach has had ample time to produce a winning program. Yet since taking over in 2010, Dallas only has won one playoff game under Garrett’s leadership, and after eight games this season, are a dismal 3-5.
Good thing is, the Cowboys are in a very bad NFC East, and even after Monday’s blunder are a catchable two games behind league-leading Washington (5-3) at the midway point.
Dallas can aid its cause, Garrett’s especially, with an upset win over the Eagles in another nationally-televised game Sunday night.
But if the Cowboys lose, despite Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ daily support for Garrett, don’t be surprised if J.J. finally pulls the plug on his puppet coach.
Finally, thank you.
