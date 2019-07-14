Wow! What a finish to Wimbledon. I was pacing back and forth while watching that fifth and final set between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
I love both players, but I ultimately picked Federer to win it all. Additionally, when I was growing up playing tennis, Federer was my idol. Federer is still my tennis idol today. At 37 years old, Federer has shown that his age will not affect his dominance even when he loses.
Federer missed out on winning his ninth Wimbledon title while Djokovic won his fifth title. However, Djokovic does deserve major credit. Djokovic persevered when it mattered most.
In a four-hour and 57-minute match, Djokovic made his calculated risks count. This led to Djokovic winning the first fifth-set tiebreaker ever at Wimbledon. He was also the first player in 71 years to save championship points in the final and end up winning as well. (He saved TWO championship points by the way.)
While I am disappointed I didn’t get to see Federer win another major and his 21st overall, I am happy I got to see Federer get his revenge in the semifinals against rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Federer in the French Open, along with people criticizing him for being seeded higher than Nadal. Federer also showed he has plenty left in his tank.
Djokovic also proved he is still dangerous and can possibly overtake Federer in most major titles.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
The women’s singles final match between Simona Halep and Serena Williams was surprising.
I, like many other people, predicted Williams to either win it all from the start or to beat Halep when the final match was set.
Neither happened.
Halep absolutely dominated Williams. Williams described it best when she said she looked like a deer in headlights. Anyone watching the match could tell Williams was clearly frustrated.
Williams could not hit the shots she wanted or needed. She played sloppy throughout the entire match. Williams had 26 unforced errors. For Williams’ expectations, I am sure that is disappointing.
Williams does not lose often and especially at Wimbledon. If you want to beat Williams, someone has to earn it. This is exactly what Halep did.
Halep worked hard to defeat Williams in straight sets and not once did she take her foot off the gas pedal.
IN THE END
I predicted Federer and Williams to win it all, and both players lost in their final match at Wimbledon. My prediction produced two runner-ups, which is not as good two years ago when I picked the men’s winner (Federer) and the women’s runner up (Venus Williams). It was an improvement over last year.
The 2019 Wimbledon tournament will not be forgotten as this tournament had many turns and surprises, including 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff reaching the fourth round before losing to eventual Wimbledon winner Halep.
