Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.