Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of a semifinal game in the NCAA college football FCS playoffs against James Madison on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Huntsville. Sam Houston came from behind to edge James Madison, 38-35, for a berth in the FCS national championship game.
Tisha McCollum, center, an English teacher at Ball High School, poses for a photo with her sons Zyon, left, and Tristin on Thursday, June 1, 2017, before their commencement ceremony at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of a semifinal game in the NCAA college football FCS playoffs against James Madison on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Huntsville. Sam Houston came from behind to edge James Madison, 38-35, for a berth in the FCS national championship game.
BRETT COOMER/Houston Chronicle
Tristin McCollum (23) makes a play against Kennesaw State on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Huntsville.
BRIAN BLALOCK/SHSU
Tisha McCollum, center, an English teacher at Ball High School, poses for a photo with her sons Zyon, left, and Tristin on Thursday, June 1, 2017, before their commencement ceremony at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
NFL dreams appear to be coming true for two Ball High School alumni. Tristin and Zyon McCollum, 2017 graduates, are being eyed by many teams before the upcoming April 28 Draft.
Tisha McCollum, the twins' mom, shared that throughout high school, their future goals were always to play football in college and the NFL. Aspiring to play in the NFL may seem like lofty goals for most, but not for these two competitive and self-driven athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.