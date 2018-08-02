Well, I guess this is farewell but not technically. As Managing Editor Laura Elder found out Monday, my last day isn’t until Sunday. In the meantime, I have one more sports story to write and one more sports section to design.
I have enjoyed my time here in Galveston. This summer flew by quickly and definitely faster than last summer.
I learned so much from this incredible staff. I continue to grow, learn and develop my skills from multiple people.
Journalism is fun, but it’s also not easy. I know everyone tries to do their best even though we make mistakes. And mistakes do happen because no matter how hard we try, we’re also human and not perfect.
THANK YOU TO THE NEWSROOM
I want to say thank you to everyone in the newsroom. I had an enjoyable time this summer learning from you guys.
Thank you to Community News Editor Angela Wilson for interesting sports takes and always believing in Lebron James. Thank you to news reporters Marissa Barnett, Matt deGrood and John Wayne Ferguson because you guys would always check in on me and push me to do better.
Thank you to photojournalist Kelsey Walling, who proved that golf is a dangerous sport. She took one for the team when a golf ball bounced off the ground and hit her. Luckily, no harm was done. Thank you to photojournalist Stuart Villanueva, who always reminds me you’re never too early for an interview. I would also like to thank Villanueva for allowing a photo I took to run in print. (It was probably because I had a great shot of the winning dog, but we’ll just go with that he’s nice.)
A special thank you goes to photography editor Jennifer Reynolds, who always helped me out with photo assignments. She took the time to help me even when I was not sure about my photo ideas.
Thank you to copy editor Rene Schwartz for keeping me on my toes and always challenging me to catch any mistakes on the proofs. Thank you Managing Editor-Night Dave Mathews for allowing me to come back and to gain experience this summer while working here at the Galveston County Daily News.
Thank you Editor Michael Smith for making this incredible opportunity to happen for me again this summer. Thank you to Elder for always answering my local style or general copy editing questions.
Thank you to Sports Editor James LaCombe for secretly being a great editor. It wasn’t my plan to write many pieces this summer. I was going to focus on my copy editing and page designing skills. He gave me one story to write and then before I knew it, I was coming up with story ideas for the sports section.
MY FINAL THANK YOU
The final thank you I want to say is to Design Editor Seames O’Grady. You know, I’ll never forget what he told me last summer. It was a Sunday, and it was just Seames and myself. I had designed a decent front sports section, but it probably could have been better. He told me something I have never forgotten.
He said, “Why are you so nervous? You know what you’re doing. You have designed pages before, and you know how to design pages. So stop being so nervous and you’ll do great.”
I have taken that to heart, and it has not only made me a better page designer, but it has also improved my skills as a copy editor and as a writer. I told him Sunday he was going to miss me, and he said, “You’ll miss me more.” This is true, and I’ll never forget the experiences or lessons he has taught me these past two summers.
