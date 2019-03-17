Once again the Dallas Cowboys have opted to pretty much stay out of the free agency market.
Many questions are, why?
Other than signing former Houston Texans defensive tackle Christian Covington, the Cowboys did not make their 2019 roster any better than last year’s.
If anything, it only got worse.
Again, why?
Why let names like safety Earl Thomas, a player who begged head coach Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas, not to mention an ex-University of Texas favorite, get away, Thomas ending up in Baltimore for the next four years?
Why let receiver Cole Beasley slip out of their hands, clutch hands the Cowboys needed back in that slot position, and not re-sign Tavon Austin?
Buffalo only made itself better with its new four-year multi-millionaire, who loved playing in Dallas as a Little Elm High School and Southern Methodist University product, then a hometown Cowboy.
And if those two of many potential non-signings did not make sense, why is owner Jerry Jones stalling in signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a long-term contract?
Instead, franchise tag, you’re it — again.
Considering Lawrence has more sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss than both the Texans’ J.J. Watt and the Bears’ Khalil Mack, and more tackles than the Rams’ Aaron Donald and Watt, what a slap in the facemask.
Thanks for the memories, No. 90, but here’s 20 mil for now.
Instead, they re-sign, for one, fullback Jamize Olawale for an ungodly amount. Who signs fullbacks in today’s pass-heavy NFL?
Are the Jones boys content in fielding another NFC East contender, then watch the remaining playoff games on television for the rest of January like Super Bowl-spoiled Dallas fans have had to do for the past two and a half decades?
Sure seems that way.
After getting burnt for 459 yards in the 30-22 divisional-round loss to Los Angeles, the call for help defensively, especially in the backfield, was a no-brainer.
But along with Thomas, Landon Collins, gone. Tyrann Mathieu, gone. Even Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, gone. Not funny at all.
Keep in mind the Cowboys do not get to draft anyone until the 58th overall pick since it gave up its first-round pick for Amari Cooper.
Jerry, it’s time to do some serious shopping — now.
