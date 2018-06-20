We’re just one week into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and so far, this tournament hasn’t disappointed.
We’ve seen plenty of drama, some upsets and many great moments — from Mexico’s historic win over the defending champions Germany to Senegal’s upset, to seeing Brazil and Argentina struggle, and it’s only been seven days!
While this World Cup has been above average for the most part, it hasn’t been totally perfect. Here are the three highlights and three lowlights of the 2018 World Cup so far.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. MEXICO STUNS DEFENDING CHAMPIONS
Mexico entered this World Cup with one of their stronger teams in recent history, and El Tri didn’t disappoint, crushing the defending world champions Germany in Sunday’s 1-0 victory with Hirving Lozano’s 35th minute strike sending supporters in an uproar (possibly triggering an earthquake back home). The final score may have looked close, but the way Mexico dominated, they could’ve won by four goals if not for some unlucky finishes.
2. SENEGAL IS BACK
Ah, Senegal. The same country that shocked the world at the 2002 tournament with a quarterfinal run is back at the World Cup for the first time since that unforgettable summer. They’re continuing right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Teranga Lions roared past Poland in a 2-1 win, recording the first victory for an African country at this year’s tournament. Could another historic run be in the making?
3. SPAIN-PORTUGAL
We all knew that this meeting of giants was going to be the only exciting game in Group B, and these two teams didn’t disappoint. Spain and Portugal put up a pulsating 3-3 draw in Friday’s contest in what has easily been the best game of the tournament so far.
LOWLIGHTS
1. NO USA
Thank you very much, Volkswagen, for the countless commercials reminding me that the U.S. didn’t qualify for the World Cup. The ad, which shows fans from around the globe vying for support of Americans, was cute at first, but now, it’s making me feel sick.
2. GERMANY’S BLUES
Of course, the team I root for in place of the U.S. falls to Mexico in the first round. Give credit to Mexico for the deserved win (see above), but now the defending champions are one loss away from going home.
3. BRAZIL AND ARGENTINA’S STRUGGLES
Raise your hand before this tournament if you thought Germany, Brazil and Argentina would have zero wins combined after their first games? Thought so. While Germany fell to Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, both tied in their opening games to Switzerland and Iceland, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.