Today is the official start of summer.
Don’t rely on the meteorologist, or the weather anchor on your morning news program, or the even the forecast as you are reading your paper, either over a cup of coffee or at your computer screen — today is the start of summer.
It’s the first, official, day of the Major League Baseball season, which outcome is no more consistent than predicting the weather.
Weather forecasting is fine, as long as it does not guarantee the future. Spring training — and May, June and July regular season games — do not guarantee success in the fall. Players get hurt or an Alex Bregman or Jose Altuve, who play for the Astros, have breakout years. And there are myriad of other things that can happen over the next months.
(Yes, there were a few preseason, yet, official games played Japan last week, but let’s not count those as opening day games.)
The fun of baseball season is watching how things change from spring training to the dog days of summer to the days of the World Series autumn classic. While things rapidly change, it is a long season. How a manager handles the season might be as, if not more, important than how he manages a game.
Whether your favorite team won the World Series or finished in last place the year before, on opening day, all things are equal and even the worst team from the previous season has a shot at the postseason. It happens more often than one might think.
For instance, in 2013 the Astros lost 111 games. They fared slightly better the next year, losing only 92 of the 162 games. In 2015, though, they made it to the divisional round of the American League playoffs, losing to the Royals, and in 2017, won the World Series.
The Royals, on the other hand, went from World Series champions in 2015 to having one of the worst records in the majors last season.
With the understanding that baseball fortunes can change as the season winds its way to the fall playoffs, here’s what the Astros look like on opening day.
With Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman, the Astros have one of the best, or arguably the best, infield in baseball. What effect the loss of super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez, who allowed manager A.J. Hinch to rest his starters on occasion, is a big question mark.
The addition of outfielder Michael Brantley, who had a .309 batting average with the Indians last year, will add a left-handed hitter to the predominately right-handed lineup. George Springer, the most valuable player of the 2017 World Series, is returning, as is Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and Tony Kemp. In all, it’s a solid team defensively and offensively.
Catching is a bit of a question, with Robinson Chirinos coming over from the Rangers, and Max Stassi returning. Neither one is much of an offensive threat, with both having a career .233 batting average.
Despite the loss of Charlie Morton to free agency, the Astros — who had the best pitching staff statistically in baseball last year — should remain at the top of the statistical standings. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are returning and are joined by Wade Miley, Colin McHugh and Brad Peacock as the starting rotation.
As opening day arrives, Astros fans have quite a few reasons to be optimistic today.
But, like the weather, baseball fortunes can change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.