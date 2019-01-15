Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, so tag this year’s Dallas Cowboys season as another crushing disappointment.
True, they reached the divisional round after finishing the first half at 3-5, but the Cowboys lost for the sixth straight time in the NFC semifinals.
In fact, the last time Dallas fans watched their ‘Boys win a divisional game was back in 1995, when the Cowboys won Super Bowl XXX.
That was 23 years ago, and counting.
Dallas’ defense, its mainstay throughout, especially down the second-half stretch, just picked a bad night to not show up at all, giving up a playoff-record 273 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Rams, embarrassingly 11 of those yards by quarterback Jared Goff when the Cowboys desperately needed a stop on a late third down.
Ironically, it was the same L.A. Rams in 1985 that chalked up 269 yards rushing against Dallas, also in the divisional round.
Like then, this year’s Rams stole a page from the Cowboys playbook with their smashmouth attack, totally wearing down Dallas.
So what can the Cowboys do to make themselves better?
First on the list is to find an Aaron Donald lookalike to clog up those gaping holes, especially at nose guard.
Dallas won’t have a first-round draft choice in April since the Cowboys wisely traded it away for Amari Cooper, but there should be plenty good ones to choose from in round two.
Now, as much as the defensive backfield did improve, Dallas could use more big-name help. If Earl Thomas still wants to play for the Cowboys, make him an offer he can’t refuse when free agency rolls around on March 13.
It looks like Kris Richard is staying on with Dallas, possibly now as defensive coordinator, which is definitely good news for the Cowboys.
Unfortunately, also staying on board will be offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. Norv Turner, Jimmy Johnson’s play-calling guru during Dallas’ last true glory days, is available and would be prime for Dak Prescott to learn from.
Keep in mind the Cowboys will be playing a first-place schedule next fall, including home games against Green Bay, Minnesota and the Rams, and road trips to Chicago, New England and the Big Easy.
No better time to be planning ahead than now.
