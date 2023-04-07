And, somehow, an NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four unlike any other still felt like any other.
Yes, there must’ve been plenty of hand-wringing among those tasked with selling tickets to fill the massive NRG Stadium venue in Houston considering this year’s unheralded Final Four field of UConn, San Diego State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida Atlantic.
Absent from the group of contenders were any of the traditional powerhouses — and their massive fan followings — like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana or UCLA. Also falling short of the Final Four were local favorites like the Houston Cougars or Texas Longhorns, both of which were ousted by Miami in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds, respectively.
While I appreciate seeing variety and change in which teams are playing in the Final Four over the same-ol’-same-ol’, those blue blood teams do bring a special atmosphere. So, this year, would the crowd dwindle without them? Would the atmosphere dwindle without them?
Actually, not really.
Perhaps a testament to just how large and diverse a city Houston is, there were plenty of fans of the Huskies, Aztecs, Hurricanes and Owls — enough to pack NRG Stadium. And the atmosphere was electric on both nights, even if, aside from the opener between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, the games weren’t too thrilling.
UConn, despite being just a No. 4 seed coming into the tournament, dominated its opponents right down to its championship win over San Diego State. San Diego State, of course, provided the most memorable moment with a cold-blooded buzzer beater to top Florida Atlantic.
And those two items sort of show why the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be both one to remember for different reasons.
Culminating with the aforementioned buzzer-beater, this year’s tournament may have set the record for most shocking moments, and it definitely provided fans with the most unique Final Four teams of all-time.
The anti-climatic finish will serve as a cautionary tale about what can happen when the amount of stunning upsets gets out of hand, as this year it left one very good — albeit not a world-beater — team in a field with three out-matched opponents.
And, this year’s event showed the Final Four part will still rock on, even if the cool kids don’t make it.
