Houston Astros Alex Bregman reacts after striking out to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried to end the bottom of the seventh inning during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after hitting a three-run homer in the top of the third inning during Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia delivers to Atlanta Braves Eddie Rosario in the top of the first inning during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
•Favoritemomentofthegame: For the first two innings, Luis Garcia looked extremely sharp on the mound and kept the Astros’ hopes high before it all began to come unraveled in the top of the third inning. Through two innings, Garcia retired the Braves’ first six batters in order with three strikeouts.
