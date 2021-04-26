The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez as he rounds the bases after hitting a leadoff home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the bottom of the first inning Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with Alex Bregman after hitting a leadoff home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez as he rounds the bases after hitting a leadoff home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the bottom of the first inning Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with Alex Bregman after hitting a leadoff home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros fans — myself among them — were pretty bummed to see star outfielder George Springer depart via free agency in the offseason.
Springer began his Astros career in 2014 when the franchise was just beginning to dig itself out of a dark pit of miserable losing seasons. At some point, then-manager A.J. Hinch made the bold decision to place Springer, one of the team's best power hitters, in the leadoff spot in the lineup — a role traditional reserved for speedy players who work their way on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.