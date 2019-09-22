Right fielder Josh Reddick thanks the fans as the Houston Astros celebrate the team’s third straight American League West division title on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros clinched the division with a 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
A calm, measured postgame speech from manager A.J. Hinch, a fully clothed Josh Reddick and generally mild-mannered player interviews — the Houston Astros have truly come a long way as a team.
Just a couple years ago, celebrating a division title would have featured an F-bomb-laced rallying cry from Hinch, Reddick stripped down to a U.S. flag-emblazoned Speedo, and players with gigantic chips on their shoulders, playing for the plucky underdog of a franchise.
