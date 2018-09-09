Different year, same result for the Houston Texans on a trip to the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium. But, for as poorly the Texans played and for as ill-prepared as they looked, there were just two things that, had they gone differently, could’ve turned Sunday’s 27-20 loss into a win.
The one that will surely be a hot topic among fans and local sports talk shows is the questionable long catch by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski that helped set up a New England touchdown right before halftime to build a 21-6 lead
After the Gronkowski catch (which appeared to hit the ground before he fully controlled it) was indeed ruled complete, the Patriots wisely rushed to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball and avoid having officials take a look at the replay.
Texans head coach Bill O’Brien could have slowed things down with a timeout (he still had all three at his disposal) to give referees ample time to look at the replay — or, at the very least, try to halt the Patriots’ momentum. O’Brien elected not to use a timeout, and just a couple plays later, the Patriots were in the end zone.
The other factor was a sub-par performance by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Much credit should go to the Patriots’ defensive preparation, which saw schemes designed to keep Watson inside the pocket and flustered. But, throughout the game, and particularly early in the contest, Watson seemed hesitant, and had mis-reads and bad throws aplenty.
Both O’Brien and Watson had their opportunities to address these topics after the game, and their answers revealed a lot about what type of team leader each man is.
Let their own words tell the tale, starting with O’Brien addressing the end of the first half and the controversial Gronkowski reception.
“That’s not my job, though, to call a timeout to make (the referees’) job easier,” O’Brien said. “You call a timeout there and they rule it a catch, now the Patriots have more time to put a play together.”
And now Watson on his performance Sunday.
“For me personally, I think I was terrible. I just feel like you can put the L on me. I have to be way much better than what I showed today,” Watson said. “I’m the leader of this team, the leader of this offense. As I go, the offense goes. … I just take the blame. I take all the heat for that.”
Personally, I’d be inspired to follow only one of these leaders. Guess who?
NEEDS MORE PRESEASONING
Until the very end when it was too late, the Texans looked poorly prepared and sluggish Sunday. Getting off to a particularly slow start was Watson, and what it could all boil down to is a lack of preseason reps.
Watson, who is basically still a rookie quarterback after his 2017 season was cut short due to injury, got just 27 snaps and 15 pass attempts in the preseason. In comparison, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion in his 19th NFL season, got 69 snaps and 44 pass attempts in the preseason.
Not wanting to risk injury in a preseason game is understandable, but the result of that cautionary approach was a team and a quarterback not adequately prepared for the regular season opener. Again that comes down to the head coach’s management, and even with hindsight being 20/20, O’Brien kept his blinders on, saying he “wouldn’t do anything different.”
