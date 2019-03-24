A little more than a month ago, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander took to his official Twitter account to decry MLB’s free agency system in its current state as broken.
With an All-Star-caliber starting pitcher like the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel and one of the best closers in the game like Boston’s Craig Kimbrel still unsigned and Opening Day just a few days away, it’s hard to disagree with Verlander’s take.
Current penalties in place that punish MLB teams for exceeding the luxury tax threshold have created an environment where front offices are in no rush to spend a great deal of money. This leaves some top-tier players in the position of either standing firm on what they believe their monetary value is but with no offers on the table, or to take significantly less than what they’re worth to keep playing ball.
Next offseason was set to be Verlander’s turn to play the broken free agency game, but perhaps he took a little advice from the great HBO drama “The Wire.” With a broken system being a central theme of that program, the character Marla Daniels offered this advice: “You cannot lose if you do not play.”
So, instead of diving into the free agency pool next year, Verlander and the Astros negotiated a fair deal, completed this weekend, that will keep Verlander in an Astros uniform through the 2021 season. Also signing extensions with the Astros this past week were infielder Alex Bregman and reliever Ryan Pressley.
These deals are wins for both the players and the Astros organization.
In the case of Verlander and Pressley, they are two veteran players who have proven themselves to be top-notch contributors to any team for which they suit up, and now get two more years where they won’t have to reiterate their worth on a slow free agent market.
For Bregman, the 2018 season was a breakout year. He showed the potential to be one of the brightest stars in the league, and the Astros are now affording him the opportunity to fully prove it by giving him a hefty pay raise and keeping him under contract with the team through to 2024 season. By then, Bregman will be 30 years old and in the prime of a career that could be worthy of an even bigger pay raise in free agency.
These extensions are also victories for the Astros, as they will keep three of their most important players on the team for the foreseeable future.
Verlander described these type of deals as “a new wave in baseball.” Going forward, it should be interesting to see just how high this wave crests and when, if ever, it breaks.
