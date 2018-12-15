Late in the Houston Texans’ 29-22 win over the lowly New York Jets, the NFL Network’s announcing crew made mention of how on good teams, the best players make big plays in big moments of games.
If there’s one positive the Texans can take away from Saturday’s ugly performance at MetLife Stadium, it’s that they did have their star players make big plays in the game’s biggest moments.
Receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a tremendous grab with a defender draped all over him for the game-winning touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Hopkins’ catch had just a 29.5 percent completion probability.
For quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite a game where he was sacked five times (often because he held onto the ball too long), it was his fifth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime this season, tying him with the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees for most in the NFL.
On the Jets’ ensuing drive, defensive end J.J. Watt dropped quarterback Sam Darnold for a sack that killed any last bit of momentum the Jets offense had left in the tank and forced a fourth-and-long situation.
Another thing good teams do is find a way to win when they’re not playing at their best — and the Texans were far from their best Saturday. But, to be taken seriously in the playoffs, the Texans need to get better in a hurry in two areas.
First, they have to keep Watson from getting pummeled in the pocket. The five sacks allowed Saturday pushed the Texans’ total to a league-worst 51 this season. The Texans offensive line has been truly awful, a true testament to you get what you pay for.
Not helping matters is Watson’s competitiveness getting the best of him, as he frequently tries to extend plays when the smart play might be to throw the ball out of bounds or at the feet of a receiver instead.
There’s no easy short-term solution other than dialing up more plays that allow Watson to move out of the pocket. Long-term, hopefully the Texans front office invests heavily in the O-line in the offseason.
Second, they have to take better chances of their opportunities on offense — five field goals for every two touchdowns won’t cut it in the postseason.
The Texans will have two more games against beatable competition to get it all figured out.
