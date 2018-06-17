Before we get started, there is one little item of business to get out of the way. If fans of this column exist, they will notice that it did not run on its usual day, Thursday, and is instead running in Monday editions.
That’s because La Marque’s own Brandon C. Williams, a regular contributor to The Daily News’ sports section for years, has began writing a weekly column, which now runs on Thursdays, for The Associated Press covering the subject of the burgeoning phenomenon of fantasy sports.
So, congratulations to Brandon on his new gig, and now my column will find a new home on Mondays.
Now, onto the World Cup, one of my favorite events in the wide world of sports. Although the World Cup just began a few days ago, it’s already off to a rollicking start.
The traditional powerhouses, like defending champion Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France, Portugal and Uruguay, have all had less than ideal results, have struggled, or both, in their opening matches of the tournament. Others, like Italy, The Netherlands and Chile, didn’t even make the field of qualifiers.
Thus, this World Cup is, as of now, looking like one of the most wide-open, any-team’s-to-win in some time. But, I think I can speak for many Americans in stating that this World Cup has me feeling a little left out, as the U.S. also failed to qualify.
So, who becomes the de facto home team for Team USA supporters? Naturally, I feel like we should get behind the lone North American qualifier: our neighbors to the south, Mexico. And, if you weren’t already on the Mexico bandwagon, Sunday’s thrilling and historic 1-0 upset win over Germany should have provided that extra push on board.
But, if for whatever reason, you just can’t get behind Mexico, there are other teams with good stories out there — most notably, Iceland. The team from the island nation with a population a shade less than 335,000 represents the smallest country to ever play in a World Cup as it debuts in the tournament.
Iceland — and its boisterous, thunder-clapping fans — were the darlings of the 2016 UEFA European Championships in the team’s surprise run to that tournament’s quarterfinals, and are already sending ripples through the World Cup pond after earning a draw Saturday against Argentina.
And, if you can’t get behind the plucky team from Iceland either, there’s always the option of rooting for the land of your ancestors, because the vast majority of us Americans came from somewhere else at some point (personally, having French and Spanish heritage always gives me a couple blue chips to fall back on for each World Cup).
All told, even though Team USA won’t be part of the fun, this year’s World Cup is shaping up to be one worth watching.
