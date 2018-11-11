It was reported Saturday that a District 10-5A-I executive committee meeting was convened to assess UIL rule violations committed by the Fort Bend Hightower football team.
According to reports, the district had evidence that Hightower had broken UIL competition rules by using electronic recording devices in the coaches’ section of the pressbox in six of the team’s seven district games.
In a similar case earlier this season, Port Neches-Groves was forced to forfeit a win against Crosby when the coaches were caught doing the same thing in that game.
So, if Hightower was caught doing the same thing as PN-G, but, in this case, in six of its games, then the team has to forfeit those six games (if not just jumping to the reasonable assumption that Hightower’s entire season is suspect), right? Well, that’s not what was decided.
OK, so maybe the district didn’t think the evidence was strong enough and decided against any forfeits, then? That’s not what happened either.
The decision? It was ruled that Hightower must forfeit two of the six games in which coaches broke the rules — two games the team lost, at that (against Angleton and Richmond Foster).
Wait, what?
Let’s get this straight. There was evidence Hightower broke the rules in six district games, but only had to forfeit two of them in a move that doesn’t affect the Hurricane’s 2018 district record or their status as 10-5A-I’s fourth-place playoff team?
At best, this is nothing more than a symbolic punishment. At worst, it’s a slap in the face to any team Hightower “won” against while breaking the rules to gain a competitive advantage — a list that includes Galveston County teams Ball High, Texas City and Friendswood.
It’s an especially painful smack to the players, coaches and fans for the Mustangs, who finished tied for the fourth-place playoff spot with Hightower, but whose “loss” to the Hurricanes saw them come up short in the tiebreaker criteria and has the program sitting at home during the postseason for the first time in 11 years.
One report stated the feeling among the district officials who made the ruling was that they did not want to punish Hightower’s players. That’s a completely understandable sentiment. No one wants to see kids be punished for the actions taken by the adults who were supposed to have their players’ (and not their own) best interests at heart.
But, what about those Friendswood players (and the seniors, especially) who don’t get to experience the playoff this season? What about the players at Ball High and Texas City who didn’t a completely fair shake in games they could have reasonably won otherwise? Don’t they matter, too?
And, yes, Hightower head coach Padriac McGinnis and several of his assistant coaches have further faced punishment for their actions by losing their jobs. But, when McGinnis and his assistants purposefully broke the rules, they did so knowing what could happen if they were caught.
When those coaches broke the rules, they risked possibly having to forfeit wins if the evidence came to light. Worse, they risked letting down the players for whom they were supposed to be mentors, teachers and role models. They knew the risks, and did it anyway.
The district’s decision ensures Hightower’s coaches won’t have to suffer the full sting they should have felt for violating, perhaps, the most basic of principles on any level of sports — playing by the rules and on an even playing field. That’s disappointing, and more disappointing is the fact that decision’s impact reaches well beyond the walls of Hightower High School.
