•Favoritemomentofthegame: Once again for Astros fans, there was none. Just like in Game 2, the Red Sox scored a bunch of runs early, and a long, miserable game ensued. Right fielder Kyle Tucker’s three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning loses much excitement when the Astros are already down 9-0.
• Studofthegame: While Kyle Schwarber’s second-inning grand slam was definitely the best moment of the game for the Red Sox, I’ll give this one to J.D. Martinez. His one-out double in the bottom of the second seemed to spark the Red Sox, and his sixth-inning two-run home run put a final stake in the Astros’ proverbial coffin in Game 3.
