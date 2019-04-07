Once again, March Madness has proven to be one of the most fun annual sporting events on the calendar.
No, there weren’t nearly as many crazy upsets and Cinderella runs as there were in last year’s wild NCAA Tournament. Frankly, we may never see another tournament like the 2018 edition purely on those terms.
As chronicled in this column three weeks ago, there was only one way the tournament could have gotten even better than last year, and it actually happened.
That, of course, would be to see the nets being cut down by a team without the prestige of the traditional college basketball powerhouses. Monday night we’re already guaranteed that will happen as either Virginia or Texas Tech will win the first-ever national championship in men’s basketball in their respective programs’ histories.
Sure, Virginia may have started the tournament as a No. 1 seed, but given the Cavaliers’ long history of March Madness disappointment (including last year’s historic loss to a No. 16 seed), they seemed the least likely out of the four No. 1 seeds to win their region and make the Final Four. As it turned out, Virginia was the only No. 1 seed to make this year’s Final Four, redeeming its past tournament failures.
Making only the third Final Four appearance in their program’s history, the Cavaliers will try to become the first ACC team not named Duke or North Carolina to win a national championship since 2002’s Maryland squad.
Even further from the realm of the NCAA basketball elite, until now, is Texas Tech. Hailing from a Big 12 conference dominated in basketball by Kansas and its 15 Final Four trips (fourth-most all-time), the Red Raiders’ Final Four appearance is their first in program history.
On its way to Monday’s national championship game, Texas Tech vanquished perennial college basketball blue bloods Michigan, Gonzaga and Michigan State thanks to a strong defense and a coach and a group of players who have had a long, winding road to get to where they are now.
No matter the outcome Monday night, this tournament has been a success, as it has injected new blood into an event mostly reserved exclusively for a handful of big-time programs. But, I’d be misleading the readers if I didn’t say that this would, on a personal level, be the greatest tournament ever if it’s my Texas Tech Raiders who are victorious. Wreck ‘Em.
