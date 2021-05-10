Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.