As the Indianapolis Colts brought an end to the Houston Texans’ nine-game winning streak with a 24-21 win Sunday at NRG Stadium, the issues that led to a rocky start to the season for the Texans reemerged.
In Sunday’s loss, Texans blockers struggled mightily to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson, which disrupted an offensive game plan that was sometimes suspect to begin with. Defensively, the Texans rarely pressured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Overall, while the Texans didn’t have quite as many total penalties as they did in their early-season losses, it was a defensive holding penalty that helped keep the Colts’ final clock-killing drive alive, and ultimately, a neutral zone infraction on a third-and-short play that gave the Colts the final fresh set of downs that sealed the game.
While it’s somewhat difficult to remember the state of the team was way back on Sept. 23 when they had just lost their third game in a row to start the season, the aforementioned troubles should ring a bell.
But, it wasn’t only those miscues popping back up that should have the Texans concerned. At this late stage of the season, the Colts revealed a pretty clear formula for having success against the Texans:
• On defense, keep Watson in the pocket, and collapse the pocket to get as many hurried throws, QB hits and sacks as possible. The Colts have, in fact, sacked Watson 12 times in their two games against each other, including five times Sunday. Also, plan to shut down the Texans running game early to prevent them from getting too comfortable.
“It helps every offense, not just ours, but every offense in this league,” Watson said. “Having a balanced and established run game slows down the defensive line, slows down the secondary coming down in the run fits, and then it just kind of opens up the pass game.”
• Offensively, have a very good to great quarterback (and there will be plenty of those in the playoffs, if the Texans are lucky enough to get there) who can expose a still questionable secondary, as Luck did Sunday. Luck carved up the Texans for 399 passing yards, with notorious Texans killer T.Y. Hilton accounting for 199 receiving yards.
“Today, we did not combine the coverage and rush like we have been doing in previous games,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “We’ve got to get back to doing a better job of coaching that and executing it on the field.
On Sunday, not only did the Colts lay bare the problems that plagued the Texans during their 0-3 start to the season, but they also drew a pretty perfect blueprint for other teams to beat the Texans in the future. And don’t think the rest of the league won’t be giving that blueprint a close examination.
NOTE
While Texas City alum D’Onta Foreman was moved to the Texans roster this week, he was still inactive for Sunday’s game.
