Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock scores the tying run behind Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on ground ball by Max Muncy and throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Minute Maid Park.
After nearly a year of playing in either silence or a smattering of crowd noise, the moment Houston Astros fans — and surely the players themselves — have been waiting a long time for is finally upon us.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minute Maid Park will see the Astros playing before a full-capacity crowd.
