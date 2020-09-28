Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) on a scramble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bill O’Brien of the Houston Texans is bad at coaching football, and he’s even worse at being a general manager of an NFL football franchise.
If they already haven’t accepted this as a proven fact, fans of this team are at least aware that’s a common opinion of O’Brien. So, this is news to no one, but, on the coaching side of it, I always find it fascinating when O’Brien is in a game against a vastly superior coach — as he was Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin — to see just how out of his element O’Brien truly is when it comes to this football coaching thing.
