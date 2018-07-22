There’s not much to complain about if you’re a Houston Astros fan right now. The team has one of MLB’s best records at 66-36, a possibly historically-good starting pitching staff, a surprisingly decent bullpen (Sunday’s showing excluded) and a heavy-hitting lineup.
But, even in the best of times, not all is always well, and for the Astros, a growing area of concern is the ongoing absence of shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa has not seen game action since June 25 due to a sore back. The seemingly minor injury has now cost Correa almost a month of his 2018 season with no definitive end in sight.
Up until a setback for Correa (reported Friday by MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggert), myself and most Astros fans were probably willing to give Correa and the team’s training staff the benefit of the doubt in the recovery process.
Sure, a sore back doesn’t seem like something that would take about a whole month from which to recover, but maybe the team was just being extra-cautious with a player who could possibly be a cornerstone of the franchise for the next 15 years. The Astros’ record has not suffered much while Correa has been out, and the team has been similarly careful when handling injuries to star players in recent years, George Springer and Dallas Keuchel being two examples.
All reports prior to McTaggert’s indicated Correa would be ready to go shortly after the All-Star break. Reports earlier than that even speculated Correa may be able to return even sooner. Before the break, Correa reportedly began swinging a bat again, a final step before making a potential minor league rehab assignment followed by a return to the Astros’ active roster. But, due to further discomfort, Correa is no longer cleared to swing a bat, pushing back the timetable for his return at least a couple more weeks.
The longer Correa takes to come back, the more credence builds for some worrisome scenarios. Is the back injury to Correa much worse than it is believed to be? Will the back issues be a recurring problem that could hinder a promising career for a player who has yet to turn 24? Or, an even wilder theory, are there things going on behind the scenes like what happened with former San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard?
For now, Astros fans can only hope everything is OK and that Correa will return to being his dynamic self soon enough to lead a late-season and postseason push for a team that has, so far, been able hold down the fort in his absence. But, the longer Correa is on the sidelines, the further fans’ minds will wander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.