Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall gets under a line drive from Houston Astros Carlos Correa in the bottom of the seventh inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies slides back into first base after Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley caught a deep fly ball from designated hitter Jorge Soler in the top of the eighth inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the top of the seventh inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri fields a fly ball from Atlanta Braves Joc Pederson in the top of the sixth inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros Martin Maldonado drives in two runs with a hit off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried in the bottom of the second inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
•Favoritemomentofthegame: The best inning of the game came in the bottom of the second when the Astros put four runs on the board to break up an early 1-1 tie, and the best moment of that inning was catcher Martin Maldonado’s RBI single.
Astros pitchers have gone on record as saying it wouldn’t matter if Maldonado didn’t get any hits because his knowledge of the game and studious ways are an invaluable resource to them.
