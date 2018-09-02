After Thursday’s preseason finale, this column highlighted four of the most interesting players in danger of being cut. Two of them — quarterback Joe Webb III and offensive lineman David Quissenberry — were handed their walking papers on cut-down day Friday afternoon.
Webb III was clearly behind Deshaun Watson and Brandon Weeden on the depth chart, and it was always a long shot for the Texans to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. But, given Webb III’s versatility, he could’ve helped in special teams while offering an alternative at backup QB should Watson suffer another injury — an alternative that is a much closer match to Watson’s dual-threat talents.
It would have been a lot more interesting having Webb III on the roster as opposed to two third-down running backs or a sixth wide receiver, but, unfortunately, the Texans decided to go a different route.
Perhaps the most disappointing cut of them all was Quissenberry, who returned to the team last year after a three-year battle with cancer. When the team went out and signed three free agents for the offensive line and drafted another, chances were high there would no longer be room for Quissenberry, so his release from the team wasn’t shocking, but it was still displeasing to see.
The Texans cut that send the biggest shockwaves through the news cycle was that of a likely future Hall of Fame punter Shane Lechler. The 19-year NFL veteran Lechler saw rookie Trevor Daniel go toe-to-toe with him in the preseason, and, ultimately, the rookie won the job.
While it would have been nice to see Lechler (an East Bernard native and Texas A&M alum) retire in Houston, the Texans put sentiment aside and made the logical choice — which was a choice between an all-time great punter in the twilight of his career or one equally as good right now at the very beginning of what is hoped will be a long career of offering stability at the specialty position.
Sure, these moves disappointed many fans, and they could definitely come back to haunt them if Webb III works his way to being a serviceable backup to a different mobile quarterback, if Quissenberry goes on to become the comeback player of the year somewhere else, and if a rookie punter makes a rookie mistake in a crucial clutch moment. But, in hindsight, the moves were hardly surprising.
