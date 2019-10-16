Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to the New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu in the top of the first inning during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. Greinke took to loss, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings, as the Astros fell to the Yankees 7-0.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander gets a visit at the mound from catcher Robinson Chirinos as New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion steps to the plate in the top of the sixth inning during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. Verlander received no decision after giving up two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in 11 innings.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole tips his hat to the crowd after Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. Cole earned the win, holding the Rays to one run on two hits over eight innings while striking out ten, as the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1.
With Game 4 of the ALCS rained out in the Bronx on Wednesday, the Houston Astros faced an intriguing decision regard their starting pitching rotation — which has been the team’s strength in the series.
Before the Game 4’s postponement, the pitching plan for the Astros and New York Yankees was to use an assortment of bullpen pitchers from start to finish. That’s a concept likely favoring the Yankees. But, the rain gave the Astros a reprieve from that less than ideal scenario, as Game 4 will go to Zack Greinke.
