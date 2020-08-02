Being a credential-holding media member has always been a perk and privilege of this sports editor job. Now, during a pandemic, it allows me to be one of a few dozen people allowed inside Minute Maid Park to watch the Houston Astros in person this season.

While the Astros’ two-game tilt against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week expectedly still saw plenty of bad blood boil to the surface, it was definitely a far different experience than what was anticipated before COVID-19 changed everything.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription