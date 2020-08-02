Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. watch from the overflow dugout area in the stands in the top of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. watch from the overflow dugout area in the stands in the top of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Being a credential-holding media member has always been a perk and privilege of this sports editor job. Now, during a pandemic, it allows me to be one of a few dozen people allowed inside Minute Maid Park to watch the Houston Astros in person this season.
While the Astros’ two-game tilt against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week expectedly still saw plenty of bad blood boil to the surface, it was definitely a far different experience than what was anticipated before COVID-19 changed everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.