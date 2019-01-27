Sunday night marked the long awaited return of veteran point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets lineup, and, perhaps for the long-term greater good, an impending end to the astronomical play of reigning NBA most valuable player James Harden.
While Paul’s minutes were limited (a just precaution considering his considerable injury history), the end of his five-week absence due to a strained hamstring allows the Rockets, who have been remarkably good with Paul gone for the 17 games prior to Sunday (and standout center Clint Capela out for six of those games), to not lean so heavily on Harden, who has been herculean during that stretch.
The Rockets posted a more than respectable 12-5 record with Paul on the sidelines, and Harden has posted scoring numbers not seen in the NBA in more than five decades. In the 17 games without Paul, Harden averaged 43.6 points, 8.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds, and he extended a streak of consecutive 30-plus-point games to 22 — a run surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain, who had streaks of 65 games, 31 games and 25 games in the early 1960s.
Aside from Harden’s spectacular play, the Rockets have managed a winning record without Paul with little more than the equivalent of baling wire and spit. The team picked up a pair of players who their previous teams didn’t even want, and both have been pleasant surprises and sparks for the Rockets.
A bitter Rockets rival during his time with the L.A. Clippers, guard Austin Rivers had averaged 11.3 points per game and 37.3 minutes per game heading into Sunday since making his Rockets debut on Christmas Day. Following a trade from the Washington Wizards, Rivers was cut by his new team, the Phoenix Suns.
After Capela hit the sidelines due to injury, the Rockets picked up center Kenneth Faried. The player once known as “The Manimal” looked well past his prime before being dropped by the Brooklyn Nets, but appears to have been rejuvenated since joining the Rockets, including putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes in his Toyota Center debut Friday.
Harden’s scoring run has obviously been impressive, but it’s hardly one that’s sustainable. While Harden is physically strong for a guard, he’s not significantly bigger and stronger than every player in the league, like the overpowering Chamberlain was in the NBA’s early days. Harden hasn’t had an off-night since backcourt mate Paul has been out simply because he couldn’t with the available supporting cast.
As fun as it would be to see how close Harden can get to Chamberlain’s seemingly unbreakable record, the longer Harden keeps up this streak, the less he’s going to have left in the proverbial tank if the Rockets hope to make another deep postseason run.
Paul’s return will eventually help Harden shoulder the load of putting points on the scoreboard for the Rockets, and it will mean Harden’s scoring streak coming to an end soon. In the big picture, that’s a good thing.
